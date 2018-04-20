Former Cy-Creek High School band director gets prison in student sex case

EMBED </>More Videos

Former band director sentenced to prison for sex with student (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Cypress Creek High School band director is going to prison for having sex with a student.

A judge sentenced Brian Drake to eight years in prison. Prosecutors say Drake had sexual contact with the student in a church parking lot, at her home, and at his home while his wife wasn't there.

A tip to police included a voice mail allegedly of Drake threatening to kill himself if the student reported the relationship.

Former Cy-Fair ISD teacher gets 8 years for inappropriate relationship with student
EMBED More News Videos

Alfredo Campos was sentenced to eight years in prison and a decade of probation

SCHOOLHOUSE SCANDALS: Recent cases of teachers accused

Here are the most shocking recent cases of teachers allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedimproper relationship with studentcy-fair isdteacherhigh schoolCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Show More
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
More News