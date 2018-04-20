CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A former Cypress Creek High School band director is going to prison for having sex with a student.
A judge sentenced Brian Drake to eight years in prison. Prosecutors say Drake had sexual contact with the student in a church parking lot, at her home, and at his home while his wife wasn't there.
A tip to police included a voice mail allegedly of Drake threatening to kill himself if the student reported the relationship.
Former Cy-Fair ISD teacher gets 8 years for inappropriate relationship with student
SCHOOLHOUSE SCANDALS: Recent cases of teachers accused