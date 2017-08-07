EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2236686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 found dead inside Montgomery County home

A former New Waverly High School star athlete and two other people are now facing charges in a double murder.Roman Pray, 18; Thomas Lizcano, 17; and a juvenile have been charged with capital murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Jaquise Williams and 24-year-old Akeem Russell.Meanwhile, Roddrick Jordan, 30, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the murders.The bodies of both victims were found after a welfare check call on July 20 at a home on Bimms Road.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office called their deaths "mysterious," and said relatives hadn't heard from the men in three days.Investigators said after an exhausting search for clues over the last two weeks, it appears the motive was robbery, but things quickly got out of hand.A small child was inside the home when Williams and Russell were killed, but deputies said the child was not injured."It was with a heavy heart that our Homicide/Violent Crimes Detectives met with these grieving families this morning to bring them up to date on the status of the investigation," commented Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson. "However, we work for justice and we assured them that we would not quit until we are satisfied that all of those responsible are brought in."Pray's family told ABC13 they do not believe he would kill someone. His family said he had a bright future and he had received a track scholarship for a small college in Coffeyville, Kansas. He was planning to play football, too."Roman wouldn't kill someone knowing he's going to go to college and everything," said his cousin, Elexus Lawrence.Pray's family said he lived with his cousin, Elexus, and her parents during his high school years after he got into some trouble in Houston. They said he was doing well and they believe he was just hanging around the wrong crowd."He was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Amya Thomas, Pray's cousin.This is still an active investigation, since deputies say they are still looking for additional persons of interest, and a late model, light-colored Nissan Pathfinder.Last year, Pray won athlete of the year at New Waverly. Now the former football and track star is being held on no bond in the Montgomery County Jail.The three capital murder suspects face the possibility of death or life in prison. Jordan could serve 25 years in prison if convicted.If you have any information, you are urged to contact Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.