HOUSTON (KTRK) --Rise and shine, Houston!
If you love Chick-Fil-A, today is your lucky day!
RECIPE: Make your own Chick-fil-A nuggets and sauce at home
SEE ALSO: Chick-fil-A 'Jedi' play with boy in wheelchair after kids leave him out
It's Free Breakfast Wednesday, and Chick-Fil-A says you can get a free breakfast item each Wednesday in January, from 6 to 10:30am.
Head to your participating location today for a free Chick-Fil-A Chick-N-Minis.
RELATED: Photo of injured Chick-fil-A employee working in sling, neck brace goes viral
Next Wednesday, you can get a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours.
Check out your local Chick-Fil-A restaurant's Facebook page for details.
Want more free stuff? Check out Patricia Lopez's Free Stuff Friday report coming up at the end of this week for more events and entertainment in Houston.
RELATED STORIES: CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A love song unites waffle fry lovers everywhere
Chick-fil-A ranks highest in customer satisfaction
Here's how to ditch lines forever at Chick-fil-A