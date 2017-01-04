Mom thanks Chick-fil-A employees who played with Son when others refused.

Rise and shine, Houston!If you love Chick-Fil-A, today is your lucky day!It's Free Breakfast Wednesday, and Chick-Fil-A says you can get a free breakfast item each Wednesday in January, from 6 to 10:30am.Head to your participating location today for a free Chick-Fil-A Chick-N-Minis.Next Wednesday, you can get a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours.Check out your local Chick-Fil-A restaurant's Facebook page for details.Want more free stuff? Check out Patricia Lopez's Free Stuff Friday report coming up at the end of this week for more events and entertainment in Houston.