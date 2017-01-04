FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A giving out free breakfast in Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and today you can get it free over at Chick-fil-A! (KTRK)

Brandon de Hoyos
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Rise and shine, Houston!

If you love Chick-Fil-A, today is your lucky day!

RECIPE: Make your own Chick-fil-A nuggets and sauce at home

SEE ALSO: Chick-fil-A 'Jedi' play with boy in wheelchair after kids leave him out

Mom thanks Chick-fil-A employees who played with Son when others refused.



It's Free Breakfast Wednesday, and Chick-Fil-A says you can get a free breakfast item each Wednesday in January, from 6 to 10:30am.

Head to your participating location today for a free Chick-Fil-A Chick-N-Minis.

RELATED: Photo of injured Chick-fil-A employee working in sling, neck brace goes viral
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Chick-fil-A employee is showing the world that a serious car accident isn't going to stop him from showing up to work.



Next Wednesday, you can get a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours.

Check out your local Chick-Fil-A restaurant's Facebook page for details.

Want more free stuff? Check out Patricia Lopez's Free Stuff Friday report coming up at the end of this week for more events and entertainment in Houston.

RELATED STORIES: CHICK-FIL-A

Chick-fil-A love song unites waffle fry lovers everywhere
EMBED </>More News Videos

Girl's song about Chick-fil-A touches waffle fry lovers everywhere

BUSINESS: Chick-fil-A ranks highest in customer satisfaction
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Georgia-based chain ranks highest in 2016

Here's how to ditch lines forever at Chick-fil-A
Related Topics:
foodfree foodfree stuffsave moneystretch your dollarHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
Want to try a $2,000 pizza? Yes, it does have gold on it
Recipe for black-eyed peas for New Year's Day
Review: Edison shines for beer lovers and foodies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Deputies: 7 robbers hold up IHOP diners in N. Harris Co.
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Natural gas repairs to involve flame, noise, odor
No charges for driver doing donuts on I-45
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
Congressman's son dabs during swearing-in photo
Show More
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Man loses car in parking garage for 6 months
Suspect killed attempting to rob store in NE Houston
School officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
More News
Top Video
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
'Lost dream job': Man sues NASA for alleged mistreatment
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
Men wanted after shooting woman during robbery
More Video