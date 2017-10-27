HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Have you tried poke before? It's a traditional Hawaiian appetizer comprised of raw fish salad that will add a delicious twist to your next meal! Third Coast executive chef Jon Buchanan shares his recipe for ahi tuna poke.
Ahi tuna poke with avocado, mango, red onion, green onions, toasted coconut
- 3 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tbsp. fresh ginger paste
- 1 tsp. garlic, chopped
- 1 lb. ahi tuna, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 1/2 cup mango, diced
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup scallions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 each red bell pepper, diced
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- Juice of half a lime
- 2 Tbsp. shredded coconut, toasted
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, toasted
In a mixing bowl whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, ginger and garlic. Next, add tuna to soy sauce sesame mixture and let marinade for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. In another bowl, add avocado, mango, red onion, scallions, red bell peppers, olive oil, lime juice, season with salt and pepper then lightly fold together.
To serve, toss chilled poke with avocado and mango mix and serve in a bowl. Garnish with toasted coconut and sesame seeds. Serve with taro chips.
