LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Ahi tuna poke from Third Coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Poke is a traditional Hawaiin appetizer comprised of raw fish salad. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Have you tried poke before? It's a traditional Hawaiian appetizer comprised of raw fish salad that will add a delicious twist to your next meal! Third Coast executive chef Jon Buchanan shares his recipe for ahi tuna poke.

Ahi tuna poke with avocado, mango, red onion, green onions, toasted coconut
  • 3 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. honey
  • 1/2 tbsp. fresh ginger paste
  • 1 tsp. garlic, chopped
  • 1 lb. ahi tuna, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 avocado, diced
  • 1/2 cup mango, diced
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 each red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • Juice of half a lime
  • 2 Tbsp. shredded coconut, toasted
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, toasted


In a mixing bowl whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, ginger and garlic. Next, add tuna to soy sauce sesame mixture and let marinade for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. In another bowl, add avocado, mango, red onion, scallions, red bell peppers, olive oil, lime juice, season with salt and pepper then lightly fold together.

To serve, toss chilled poke with avocado and mango mix and serve in a bowl. Garnish with toasted coconut and sesame seeds. Serve with taro chips.

VIDEO: Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining
EMBED More News Videos

A Med Center restaurant offers upscale dining in a visually stunning atmosphere.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodhealthy recipesrecipelets eatrestaurantsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LETS EAT
Houston's Top 10 Tex-Mex Restaurants
Where to find the best game day wings in Houston
Top 10 Houston area pizza places
How to make Sylvia's mouthwatering salsa at home
More lets eat
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin spice pizza introduced for fall season
Where to eat during the World Series
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Sneak peek of World Series dishes at Minute Maid Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Astros beat Dodgers 5-3 in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Family tricked into buying fake World Series tickets
Fan treats first responders to World Series tickets
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Houston woman speaks out after daughter rescued at sea
Mattress Mack surprises fans with World Series tickets
Marshall beats Elkins 53-6 in ABC13's Game of the Week
Show More
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse
DEA collecting unwanted prescriptions Saturday
Wives of former Astros share secrets to lasting marriages
Avoid a fire: Top tips for safely heating your home
Fan disappointed after tickets purchased for wrong game
More News
Top Video
Marshall beats Elkins 53-6 in ABC13's Game of the Week
Family tricked into buying fake World Series tickets
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse
Worker dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe
More Video