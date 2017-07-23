FOOD & DRINK

Yellow papaya linked to deadly salmonella outbreak in 12 states

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you cut up some papaya, you need to watch this report. (Shutterstock)

Before you dice up your yellow papayas at brunch, you might want to reconsider.

The Centers for Disease Control have linked the tropical fruit to a deadly salmonella outbreak.

From May to June, at least 47 people were infected by salmonella in 12 states, including Texas.

Here is where people have been sickened by the salmonella outbreak.



The Food and Drug Administration said the Maradol payapas are sold under the Caribeña brand from Mexico, and distributed by Grande Produce, based in San Juan, Texas.

Maradol papayas are green before they ripen and turn yellow. Regardless of color, officials said you should not eat them.

The CDC said you can either return the fruit for a refund, or throw it away.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsu.s. & worldillnesscdcsalmonella
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
LET'S EAT: Tuna tartare from 51fifteen
8 restaurants with the best new brunches
8 best happy hour deals in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
8 dead, 30 found injured inside semi-trailer at Walmart
A look back: America's deadliest smuggling incident
Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon
Astros' Colin Moran on disabled list due to facial fracture
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Special support for 8-year-old's cancer battle
Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale
8 doggone crazy events happening in Houston today
Show More
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
More News
Top Video
8 dead, 30 found injured inside semi-trailer at Walmart
A look back: America's deadliest smuggling incident
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
149 dogs rescued from being eaten in S. Korea
More Video