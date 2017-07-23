Here is where people have been sickened by the salmonella outbreak.

Before you dice up your yellow papayas at brunch, you might want to reconsider.The Centers for Disease Control have linked the tropical fruit to a deadly salmonella outbreak.From May to June, at least 47 people were infected by salmonella in 12 states, including Texas.The Food and Drug Administration said the Maradol payapas are sold under the Caribeña brand from Mexico, and distributed by Grande Produce, based in San Juan, Texas.Maradol papayas are green before they ripen and turn yellow. Regardless of color, officials said you should not eat them.The CDC said you can either return the fruit for a refund, or throw it away.