PIZZA

Papa John's introduces new Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

Pickles on a pizza?? (KTRK)

It's a pizza and it's a burger.

Papa John's hopes to save you from pulling out the grill this summer with the introduction of its latest dish.

The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza features Wisconsin Cheddar, hickory-smoked bacon, zesty burger sauce and dill pickle slices.

If you love that, Papa John's said you might also want to try the new Bacon Cheddarsticks too.

Both items are available now, but sales will end on June 25.

RELATED: Taco pizza is the latest craze in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

People from other countries are requesting for the taco pizza to be shipped to them.

SEE ALSO: Do marshmallow Peeps belong on a pizza?
EMBED More News Videos

While Peeps have a very solid, coveted spot in Easter baskets everywhere, but do the melty, marshmallowy treats belong on pizza?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodpizzaburgersfast food restaurantu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PIZZA
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Report: Chicago inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
U.S. Pizza Team competes overseas
More pizza
FOOD & DRINK
Wine-infused coffee is finally here
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Rodeo offering 50% off surplus wine
Total Wine's prices beat the competition to a grapey pulp
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon
This 'magic wand' will prevent wine hangovers
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
Thieves learn not to mess with a man's truck
Show More
New Pearland brewery to open Memorial Day weekend
Harris Co. K9 attacks innocent air conditioning repairman
Hello Kitty truck bringing treats to Houston-area
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
More News
Top Video
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
More Video