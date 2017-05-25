EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1891060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People from other countries are requesting for the taco pizza to be shipped to them.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1836324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While Peeps have a very solid, coveted spot in Easter baskets everywhere, but do the melty, marshmallowy treats belong on pizza?

It's a pizza and it's a burger.Papa John's hopes to save you from pulling out the grill this summer with the introduction of its latest dish.The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza features Wisconsin Cheddar, hickory-smoked bacon, zesty burger sauce and dill pickle slices.If you love that, Papa John's said you might also want to try the new Bacon Cheddarsticks too.Both items are available now, but sales will end on June 25.