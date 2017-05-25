Papa John's hopes to save you from pulling out the grill this summer with the introduction of its latest dish.
The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza features Wisconsin Cheddar, hickory-smoked bacon, zesty burger sauce and dill pickle slices.
If you love that, Papa John's said you might also want to try the new Bacon Cheddarsticks too.
Both items are available now, but sales will end on June 25.
