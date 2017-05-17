FOOD & DRINK

World's first Nutella cafe to open in Chicago

World's first Nutella cafe to open in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
The world's first cafe dedicated to all-things Nutella is about to open in Chicago.

Menu items include grilled baguettes with Nutella and hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt and nutella.

If you think that's way too much Nutella, they will offer dishes without the famous hazelnut chocolate spread.

The Nutella cafe is expected to open to the public in two weeks.
