A woman in Washington D.C. claims she found a dead lizard in a bag of kale from Trader Joe's.
The woman posted a photo of the dead lizard inside the bag last week.
She said she discovered the lizard after unloading her groceries.
Trader Joe's told "People Magazine" that they are investigating the incident.
The woman who found the lizard said she might start eating spinach instead.
Related Topics:
foodlizardsanimalu.s. & worldbuzzworthyWashington DC
foodlizardsanimalu.s. & worldbuzzworthyWashington DC