FOOD & DRINK

Wine & Food Week to feature over 500 wines

EMBED </>More Videos

Guests will be able to choose from samples of more than 500 wines and food from 75 chefs during the annual Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands from June 6-10.

Marie Leonard| Community Impact Newspaper
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Guests will be able to choose from samples of more than 500 wines and food from 75 chefs during the annual Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands from June 6-10. There are seven events during the five-day celebration, the theme of which this year is "Inspired! Flavors."

"Whether you're an all-out oenophile or are just getting your wine legs, there's an event for everyone at Wine & Food Week," said Constance McDerby, founder of Food & Vine Time Productions, the company hosting the event.

Wine & Food Week, which is in its 13th year in The Woodlands, has raised more than $900,000 to date for local charities. This year's beneficiaries are The John Cooper School's Signature Author Series and New Danville.

Guests can purchase tickets for each event separately, allowing them to pick the events tailored to specific interests.

Two of the biggest events during the week are the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on June 8 and the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on June 10. Other events include panels, tastings and separate men's and women's night events.

For more details, visit www.wineandfoodweek.com.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodwinefoodfestivalThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Deacon Baldy's Bar offers craft beers, gourmet eats
Cooking With ABC13
Cooking With ABC13
Bottoms up! Booze delivery launches in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Woodson MS on lockdown during disturbance
Body camera footage shows response to fatal fire
66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions
94 freebies for your week ahead
3 children killed, 6 injured in Montgomery Co. fire
What we know about the family in deadly fire
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Show More
Elon Musk shares video of car transport tunnel
Don't waste your weekend! What to do around Houston
Social media mocks Rockets' crushing defeat
Mom raises $18,000 to buy lunch for hungry students
Best brunch spots to treat mom
More News
Top Video
Body camera footage shows response to fatal fire
What we know about the family in deadly fire
66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
More Video