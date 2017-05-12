Wine & Food Week to feature over 500 wines

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --Guests will be able to choose from samples of more than 500 wines and food from 75 chefs during the annual Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands from June 6-10. There are seven events during the five-day celebration, the theme of which this year is "Inspired! Flavors."
"Whether you're an all-out oenophile or are just getting your wine legs, there's an event for everyone at Wine & Food Week," said Constance McDerby, founder of Food & Vine Time Productions, the company hosting the event.
Wine & Food Week, which is in its 13th year in The Woodlands, has raised more than $900,000 to date for local charities. This year's beneficiaries are The John Cooper School's Signature Author Series and New Danville.
Guests can purchase tickets for each event separately, allowing them to pick the events tailored to specific interests.
Two of the biggest events during the week are the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on June 8 and the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on June 10. Other events include panels, tastings and separate men's and women's night events.
For more details, visit www.wineandfoodweek.com.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff