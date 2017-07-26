Keeping it keto #WhataThoseContest - 2 gr chkn breast, 2 sl of Monterrey Jack cheese, 4 sl of bacon, on a bed of lettuce, tomato and pickle pic.twitter.com/zaWdM4gD9j — Carlos Rivera (@rivera_ct) July 26, 2017

#1 with cheese and spicy ketchup with a large fry and three spicy ketchups 😎😎😎 #WhataThoseContest — Chance (@BluZephyr) July 25, 2017

Monterrey melt, iced tea, and spicy ketchup. Coffee shake for dessert #WhataThoseContest — Pancho (@jvmonsi77) July 25, 2017

#6 w/ extra cheese, no pickles, lrg fry, Dr Pepper (or sweet tea) & the occasional chocolate shake if I wanna be fat 😋🍔🍟 #WhataThoseContest — 🎃Beki Beaulieu🎃 (@gimmedatbeki) July 25, 2017

You can win a one-of-a-kind pair of shoes from Whataburger.It's part of the #WhataThoseContest that asks customers to share the ways they customize their burger orders.A panel of judges for Whataburger's social media team will pick the best customized order by Aug. 7.The one-of-a-kind sneakers are designed by a San Antonio native Jake Danklefs and range in price between $1,300 and $2,000.One pair features famous Whataburger orange and white stripes. Another shoe mimics the Spicy Ketchup pack, while the third is one with prints of the stickers that the fast food favorite uses on its yellow burger wrappers.Participants must tag Whataburger and include #WhataThoseContest in their submissions to qualify. Three winners will be chosen.Are you up for the challenge?