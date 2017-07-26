SOCIETY

Whataburger giving away customized shoes in new contest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can win a one-of-a-kind pair of shoes from Whataburger.

It's part of the #WhataThoseContest that asks customers to share the ways they customize their burger orders.

A panel of judges for Whataburger's social media team will pick the best customized order by Aug. 7.

The one-of-a-kind sneakers are designed by a San Antonio native Jake Danklefs and range in price between $1,300 and $2,000.

One pair features famous Whataburger orange and white stripes. Another shoe mimics the Spicy Ketchup pack, while the third is one with prints of the stickers that the fast food favorite uses on its yellow burger wrappers.



Participants must tag Whataburger and include #WhataThoseContest in their submissions to qualify. Three winners will be chosen.

Are you up for the challenge?

Contest rules

