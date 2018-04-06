FOOD & DRINK

Whole Foods Market uncorks massive rosé sale in Houston stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Whole Foods Market uncorks massive rosé sale in Houston stores (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If there is anything Americans can agree on in this divisive time it's this: we love rosé. We love rosé during morning brunch, on a patio in the afternoon, or during a romantic dinner. We love it with bubbles, we love it still, we love it room temp, and we love it chilled. Okay, you get the point. Rosé is really popular.

Beginning April 4, Texas' homegrown grocery chain turned Amazon acquisition Whole Foods Market is hosting a massive, two-month-long sale of the pink stuff. WFM wine buyer and master sommelier Devon Broglie, the self-proclaimed "rosé nerd," announced his picks on the company website.

The sale will run in all wine-selling Whole Foods and feature deep discounts on 12 primo bottles through May 29. Prices range from $7.99 to $39.99, and the lineup includes the super on-trend Forty Ounce Rosé. Offering a full liter of the good stuff for a very reasonable $15.99, the Forty Ounce is the perfect companion for a family picnic or for a sad, sad night at home alone.

Continue reading from our partners at CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinewhole foodsHouston
FOOD & DRINK
All-day wine bar coming to the Heights
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - King Ranch Casserole
Yogurt company hiring 'flavor finders' to travel, eat
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Show More
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
More News