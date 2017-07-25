Picking up good vibrations? Spirit Works says the sound waves from music help age these barrels of whiskey, resulting in more flavor. 🥃🎶 pic.twitter.com/4WVMLceAP2 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) July 25, 2017

The answer is really neat!

Finding the whiskey that fits your budget for Father's Day.

We all know music is powerful, but is it strong enough to change how something tastes?A craft whiskey maker in California thinks the answer is yes.Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol has been experimenting with using music to change the taste and feel of their whiskeys.