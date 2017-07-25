WHISKEY

Good vibrations: NorCal craft distiller thinks music could make better whiskey

EMBED </>More Videos

We all know music is powerful-- but is it strong enough to change how something tastes. One local maker of craft whiskey thinks the answer is yes. (KGO-TV)

By
SEBASTOPOL, California --
We all know music is powerful, but is it strong enough to change how something tastes?

A craft whiskey maker in California thinks the answer is yes.

Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol has been experimenting with using music to change the taste and feel of their whiskeys.

Watch the video in the player above to find out if music helps as Jonathan Bloom takes a blind taste test of the spirits infused with sound.
What's the difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey?'
EMBED More News Videos

The answer is really neat!

Sip, swirl and sample the best whiskey for dad

EMBED More News Videos

Finding the whiskey that fits your budget for Father's Day.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodwhiskeyalcoholbusinesssciencemusicmusic newsbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHISKEY
Sip, swirl and sample the best whiskey for dad
More whiskey
FOOD & DRINK
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats
Yellow papaya linked to deadly salmonella outbreak
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Panhandler shot in the shoulder while begging for money
Survivor in human smuggling case says trailer was full
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
See ya later, gator: UH-Downtown mural coming down
McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
Study finds drinking alcohol can help improve memory
Bears linebacker saves man choking at Austin airport
Show More
'Hire a Veteran Day' gives service members opportunities
Flames destroy duplex near TSU; damage 2 other homes
Suspected drunk driver pulled from car in citizen's arrest
Texas Southern Univ. campus reopening after A/C issue
Give METRO your feedback at public meetings this week
More News
Top Video
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Study finds drinking alcohol can help improve memory
Give METRO your feedback at public meetings this week
McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
More Video