Where to score Houston's best breakfast tacos

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A local restaurant has caught the eye of many Houston taco lovers.
Laredo Taqueria opens at 6 a.m. and the food and tortillas are always hot and fresh.
The restaurant is known for their quirky attitude and $2.50 breakfast tacos.
One of the signs posted in the taqueria says, "This isn't Burger King. You don't get it your way, you get it our way or you don't get it at all."
But that attitude doesn't seem to deter business.
Customers say they love the no frills attitude and setup of the restaurant when they order.
"This is real tasty food. That's why we come here," a customer said.
There are four Laredo Taquerias on the north side of Houston.
Laredo Taqueria Locations:
1. 915 Snover Street Houston, Texas
2. 6904 Irvington St Houston, Texas
3. 115 Cavalcade Street Houston, Texas
4. 311 Patton Street Houston, Texas
