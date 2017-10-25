Where to find the best game day wings in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Sports and wings go hand and hand and you'll want to pick some up for your World Series watch party.
Hooters is known for their wings and the restaurant has made it easy for your to order your party platter online. The price for 50 wings is $47.99!
Buffalo Wild Wings is another hot spot for wings! The price is about the same -- 50 wings for just under $50. We found ordering online is a breeze and there are several party pack options.
At Wing Stop, a party pack of 50 boneless wings starts at $46.99.Plus, when you sign up for the club, you get an order of fries for free.
Costco has a five-pound pack of tequila-lime wings for $16.99 and a five-pound pack of Buffalo Style wings for $14.99. At Costco you will need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.
If you want to try a recipe at home, check out Killen's STQ jerk chicken wing marinade.
Killen's STQ Jerk Chicken Marinade
3 bunches green onions chopped
1 onion, chopped
25 habaneros destemmed
1/3 c soy sauce
1/4 c rice wine vinegar
1tsp salt
1tsp pepper
25 cloves garlic
3 whole carrots
1T roasted cloves
1T allspice
1T star anise
1 cinnamon stick
1tsp nutmeg
2 bay leaves
1Q of canola oil
1tsp of ginger
Toast and grind all the dried spices together. In a food processor, pulse the vegetables together with the soy sauce and rice wine vinegar. Once all of the vegetables are finely minced, drizzle in the canola oil to combine. Add the dried spices to the marinade. The marinade should be viscous and a little chunky.
Yield 2.5 quarts of marinade or enough for 15 pounds of chicken wings.
Mix the wings and marinade together and cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. The ideal time to marinate is about three days.
We smoke our wings at 220 degrees for 45 min - 1 hour or until fully cooked.
After smoking, you can refrigerate the wings until you're ready to fry.
Fry at 325 degrees for 3-5 minutes until wings are hot and crispy. They're already cooked so the cook time is quick. Perfect for a game so you're not stuck watching the fryer!
Pair with ranch dressing, celery and a pinch of fresh cilantro for a savory, smoky hit!
