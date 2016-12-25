Where to eat on Christmas Day

Restaurant open on December 26:

Leave the cooking to the pros!These restaurants are opening their doors during the holiday.We recommend calling in advance for reservations and availability.Restaurants open on Christmas Day:Luby's locations are open on Christmas Day. The restaurant is offering a special menu, with your choice of Prime Rib or Porterhouse Pork Chop, plus two sides and bread for $13.99. Holiday pickup orders are available, starting from $59.99 for a dinner feeding four to six people.The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to - 2 a.m. both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Traditional Turkey dinner will be offered for $24 (until 11pm), along with regular menu items. The plated meal will include holiday favorites like roast turkey, sage and onion stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, carrots, Brussels sprouts, peas and gravy. For dessert, Red Lion will offer Mince Pies, filled with a mixture of dried fruits and spices with whipped cream, Christmas pudding and butterscotch bread pudding available for $8. Guests can gather with family and friends by the scenic fireplace to enjoy a delicious meal surrounded by festive Christmas decor.The steakhouse will offer its regular menu of prime wet-aged steaks. A special of steak and lobster tail for $55 is available now through December 30. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 4pm - 9pm.The restaurant will offer its regular menu of fresh seafood offerings. Christmas Eve: 4pm-9pm, Christmas Day: 2pm-8pm.Landry's Seafood locations will be open on Christmas Day from 1pm-8pm.All three Houston-area McCormick & Schmick's will be open on Christmas Day for lunch and dinner. Uptown 10:30am-10:00pm, Town & Country 10:30am-10:00pm, Downtown 11:00am-9:00pm.Brady's Landing is open for a special Christmas Buffet, from 10am-4pm. The buffet includes honey baked ham, a crepe station, made-to-order omelets, pork tenderloin, bananas foster, and a s'mores station and more. Reservations are highly recommended.Grotto restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve 11am-11pm and Christmas Day 2pm-10pm. Inspired by an Old Country trattoria ambiance & classic Italian cooking, Grotto delivers a savory menu brimming with timeless recipes made on premises. Creations include many "Old World" signature dishes such as Neapolitan thin crust pizzas, pastas, and meat and seafood dishes."Say Goodbye to Our Pappy" event at Eight Row Flint -- Every year at this time, the beverage industry loses its mind, stressing over Pappy Van Winkle bourbon allocations since each bar and restaurant is only allocated a certain number of bottles, if any. So for one day and one day only, Eight Row Flint is giving it away at cost. Prices will range from $4.47 for 1.5-ounce of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year to $28.50 for 1.5-ounce of Pappy 23. Festivities take place on Monday, December 26 at 5:30pm. Everyone that walks in the door will be given a wrist band and a number, based on arrival time. Eight Row Flint guarantees 100 people will receive one 1.5-ounce tasting.