Earlier this week, Whataburger announced that all salads have been removed from its restaurants.
"Out of an abundance of caution, and due to a CDC investigation of romaine lettuce, we are not serving salads in any of our restaurants," the company said in a press release.
The company added that iceberg and leaf lettuces used on sandwiches and burgers are not affected.
The CDC has linked an E.coli outbreak in the northeast and northwest parts of the U.S. to chopped romaine lettuce.
