Great news! Whataburger isn't closing all of its stores in 2018.Despite the fake news, the Texas-based-fast-food chain informed its burger-lovers in an article Wednesday that their favorite late-night fast food isn't going anywhere.The original article was posted on a hoax "news" site. The bottom of the site clarifies its status as a "prank website that is intended for fun" and says, "We do NOT support FAKE NEWS!!! [sic]"