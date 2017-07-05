Whataburger introduces new spicy strawberry sandwiches

Are those Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits getting a little old every morning?Good news, Whataburger is releasing two new sandwiches for a limited time only.The restaurant revealed their new Spicy Strawberry Chicken and Sausage Biscuits on Wednesday morning in a press release. Whataburger describes their strawberry flavor as a: "one-of-a-kind Spicy Strawberry Jam that combines diced and pureed strawberries with a light hint of jalapeño for a unique and bold flavor."The Spicy Strawberry Chicken Biscuit is made with a breaded chicken strip served on a warm buttermilk biscuit, topped with the new Spicy Strawberry Jam. The sausage biscuit features the same build with a sausage patty instead of chicken."With the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit being a fan favorite and the overwhelming positive reception in taste tests on the new jam, these new Spicy Strawberry Biscuits will be a big hit with customers," said Whataburger vice president of marketing and innovation Rich Scheffler in a press release. "We're pleased to offer a sweet and savory combination to satisfy breakfast and late-night cravings."The new sandwiches will be available as a meal or a la carte from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. for a limited time only. They will be available at more than 800 locations in 10 states however, prices will vary by market.