FOOD & DRINK

Whataburger introduces new spicy strawberry sandwiches

EMBED </>More Videos

Whataburger introduces new spicy strawberry sandwiches (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are those Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits getting a little old every morning?

Good news, Whataburger is releasing two new sandwiches for a limited time only.

The restaurant revealed their new Spicy Strawberry Chicken and Sausage Biscuits on Wednesday morning in a press release. Whataburger describes their strawberry flavor as a: "one-of-a-kind Spicy Strawberry Jam that combines diced and pureed strawberries with a light hint of jalapeño for a unique and bold flavor."

The Spicy Strawberry Chicken Biscuit is made with a breaded chicken strip served on a warm buttermilk biscuit, topped with the new Spicy Strawberry Jam. The sausage biscuit features the same build with a sausage patty instead of chicken.

"With the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit being a fan favorite and the overwhelming positive reception in taste tests on the new jam, these new Spicy Strawberry Biscuits will be a big hit with customers," said Whataburger vice president of marketing and innovation Rich Scheffler in a press release. "We're pleased to offer a sweet and savory combination to satisfy breakfast and late-night cravings."

The new sandwiches will be available as a meal or a la carte from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. for a limited time only. They will be available at more than 800 locations in 10 states however, prices will vary by market.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodburgersfast food restaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Summer Punch from Patricia Lopez
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Happy 80th birthday to Spam!
Healthy pastas for your summer BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Missing man found alive in pool of water in Fort Bend Co.
"Don" could soon form in the central Atlantic
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
Father killed in Gage Park fireworks accident
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Show More
Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
18 horses killed in Plainfield barn fire
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Houston man drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
More News
Top Video
17-year-old charged in theft of FBI agent's car
Father killed in Gage Park fireworks accident
18 horses killed in Plainfield barn fire
Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
More Video