What to expect at Wine & Food Week this weekend

Guests will be able to choose from samples of more than 500 wines and food from 75 chefs during the annual Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands from June 6-10.

Marie Leonard| Community Impact Newspaper
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Guests will be able to choose from samples of more than 500 wines and food from 75 chefs as the annual Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands continues this weekend.

There are seven events during the five-day celebration, which began June 6. The theme this year is "Inspired! Flavors."

"Whether you're an all-out oenophile or are just getting your wine legs, there's an event for everyone at Wine & Food Week," said Constance McDerby, founder of Food & Vine Time Productions, the company hosting the event.

Katherine Whaley shares what you can expect at Food and Wine Week in The Woodlands.


Wine & Food Week, which is in its 13th year in The Woodlands, has raised more than $900,000 to date for local charities. This year's beneficiaries are The John Cooper School's Signature Author Series and New Danville.

Guests can purchase tickets for each event separately, allowing them to pick the events tailored to specific interests.

One of the biggest events is the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on June 10. Other events include panels, tastings and separate men's and women's night events.

For more details, visit www.wineandfoodweek.com.

