What do you call 1 strand of spaghetti?

The word of single strand of spaghetti astounds. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 24, 2017. (Shutterstock)

What do you call one singular strand of spaghetti?

Well, you may have never thought about it because there tends to be more than one on your plate.

But here's your answer: spaghetto.

Twitter user @caroramsey started the viral discussion with an excerpt from the dictionary and people are now questioning just how well they know their pasta.

Lots of strands? Spaghetti. Just one? Spaghetto.

The Italian language rule also applies to ravioli. It's raviolo if you eat just one.

Cannoli? Cannolo.

And gnocchi? Gnocco.

And now you know.

