Westchase gets new bakery Sugar Rush Too

Satisfy your sweet tooth at this new Westchase bakery (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Searching for a new bakery? Look no further than Sugar Rush Too. Located at 10908 Westheimer Road in Westchase, the new arrival is part of a local chain with several other outposts in the area.

The bakery specializes in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cobblers and tea cakes. On the menu (you can check that out here), you'll find cupcakes like the Westchase (vanilla cake with buttercream icing, topped with sprinkles and a cherry), the Miss Rich and Famous (German chocolate cake topped with coconut and pecan icing) and the Dreamcicle (orange cake with orange zest filling and cream cheese icing).

You can also snag treats like mini bundt cakes, lemon meringues, pecan pies, cinnamon rolls, brownies and peanut cluster candies, among others.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Lilian O., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Awesome carrot cupcake! Moist and not too sweet, so it was delicious. Definitely will be coming back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sugar Rush Too is open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

