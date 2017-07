This week I reached out for a Bacon Queso Burger from the hip-to-be-square burger flipper Wendy's, with 6,500 restaurants dotting all 50 states and spreading American quickie cuisine in 30 foreign lands.Never one to miss a trend, Wendy's is bandwagoning the queso craze with three new menu items: the Bacon Queso Burger, Bacon Queso Chicken Sandwich and Bacon Queso Fries.