FOOD & DRINK

Your weird-shaped Cheeto could earn you $60,000

EMBED </>More Videos

Finding a cool Cheeto could win you $60,000 (KTRK)

Have you ever eaten some Cheetos, only to pull one out of the bag that has a particularly funny shape? Well, the next time you find a really weird one, you could win up to $60,000.

A new contest from Frito-Lay, the company who makes Cheetos, is searching for the next Mona Lisa of Cheetos shapes to be a part of the official online Cheetos Museum celebrating all of the art to be found in a Cheetos bag.

Contest hopefuls can upload 50 entries per day to the Museum and a panel of judges will select one finalist every Monday from now until August 15th.
The 10 best shapes will be featured in the ultimate official Cheetos art collection and be awarded a total of $150,000 in prize money. You can also vote on contest submissions each week and the crowd favorite will win $10,000 - the grand prize winner will score an extra $50,000.

Submissions will be judged on three categories, according to the official rules:

  • Visual interest: "How unique is your Cheetos snack and how well does it match your description"?

  • Buzzworthiness: "How buzz-worthy is your Cheetos snack, title and description"?

  • Creativity: "How creative is your title and description of the...snack"?


Full Cheetos Museum Contest Rules and Regulations can be found here.

If you can't find that diamond in the rough, don't worry. Frito-Lay is also running their own Golden Ticket-esque game as well. Inside 10 bags of Cheetos lie 10 different game pieces, "representing specific Cheetos Museum shapes, hidden inside specially marked bags," Frito-Lay says in the release. "The 10 lucky fans to uncover these pieces of art will win an ultimate family vacation (worth $10,000) to one of the cities represented by the game pieces."

The Cheetos Museum will tour the country later this summer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcontestsfoodmoney
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Red, White & Blue wings and waffles served for July 4
Restaurant designing real pizza bikini for $10k
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
KFC launches chicken sandwich into space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Know before you go: Freedom Over Texas festival rules
Murdered woman's Cadillac found on Houston's south side
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
The dangers of using sparklers
8 American flag facts you may not know
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
Show More
Spending lots of green to don our red, white and blue
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
More News
Top Video
Red, White & Blue wings and waffles served for July 4
Murdered woman's Cadillac found on Houston's south side
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
More Video