Washington Ave. gets a new bar: Standard Bar Houston

Blackened Chicken Scampi | Photo: Standard Bar Houston/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new bar in town. Called Standard Bar Houston, the new addition debuted in early April at 5306 Washington Ave. in Northwest Houston.

Per the name, the bar bills itself as the new standard for "the grown up bar" with a curated set of beverages and chef-inspired fare.

At the bar, imbibe cocktails like the Writer's Block, combining Patron Silver Tequila with Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, lime, grapefruit and grapefruit bitters, and the Larcenist's Arson, mixing Larceny Small Batch Bourbon, orange aromatic bitters, orange zest caramelized in Grand Marnier, and Wild Turkey 101 Rye -- which can be enjoyed with a cigar on the bar's private patio.

There's also a rotating selection of craft beers on tap, while the kitchen serves up hearty Southern dinners, like lobster rolls, crab omelettes and gumbo.

Happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. weekdays with $4 domestic beers, $5 well cocktails and $2 off craft beers, cocktails and wines, plus bar bites for $4-$8. And live music is played or spun Thursday through Saturday nights.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Jeffrey J. added, "The vibe here is exactly what Washington Ave. needs. The Bartenders are friendly and mix quality drinks. The open patio area makes i perfect for the spring/winter in Houston. Young professionals will love this place."

And Amber L. said, "I go every chance I visit Houston. Nicest place off Washington Ave. Food is the best!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Standard Bar Houston is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
