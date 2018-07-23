FOOD & DRINK

Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

EMBED </>More Videos

Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston foodies you're going to love this. The popular burger chain Wahlburgers could be making its way to Houston soon.

According to the Massachusetts-based chain's official website, the restaurant will be coming to Houston in the near future.

The site did not release information about a location or opening date.

Wahlburger was founded in 2011 by chef Paul Wahlberg. He's the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg.

The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.

RELATED: Houston area's top 10 burger places

EMBED More News Videos

Check out Houston's Top 10 Burger Joints

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbusinessrestaurantburgersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News