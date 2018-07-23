Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston foodies you're going to love this. The popular burger chain Wahlburgers could be making its way to Houston soon.
According to the Massachusetts-based chain's official website, the restaurant will be coming to Houston in the near future.
The site did not release information about a location or opening date.
Wahlburger was founded in 2011 by chef Paul Wahlberg. He's the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg.
The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.
RELATED: Houston area's top 10 burger places
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!