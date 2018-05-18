  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School
Vietnamese noodle house Phanh Ky debuts new shop in Katy's Asian Town

Photo: Edward W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite C11 in Katy's new Asian Town development, the fresh addition is called Phanh Ky.

Phanh Ky made a name for itself on Bellaire Boulevard with its hu tieu, a pork-based Vietnamese noodle soup. The second, larger location in Asian Town debuted May 2.

The new restaurant serves eight varieties of hu tieu, featuring wet or dry and thick or thin noodles. There's also appetizers, like Chinese fried bread sticks and beef meatballs, and Vietnamese beverages, including iced coffee or tea and basil seed, soybean and mango drinks.

Phanh Ky has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Edward W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "So happy to see them here in Katy. Food here is just as delicious as on Bellaire."

And Qu Phng G. added, "I would recommend the dried noodles, this way you can try both the special sauce in the noodle and the soup as well. If you love to try Vietnamese authentic food, this restaurant is highly recommended for you."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Phanh Ky is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
