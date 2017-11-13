HOUSTON --One of Houston's most creative breweries will soon have a space worthy of its ambitions. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company announced Monday that it will soon begin construction on a massive, $14 million, 28,000-square foot, three-story complex in Sawyer Yards, the arts-and-entertainment district just west of downtown.
Anyone who's been to Buffalo Bayou's current facility near T.C. Jester and I-10 immediately understands the need for a larger facility. Opened before Texas laws changed and allowed breweries to sell beer directly to consumers for on-premises consumption, the cramped warehouse lacks the space both to meet demand from the breweries customers and amenities like air conditioning that have made taprooms a gathering spot for craft beer lovers across the Houston area.
The new facility will allow the brewery to expand its production capacity and provide visitors with a more comfortable space for eating and drinking. That's good news for fans who've followed the brewery from humble beginning through the production of 70 different beers in less than six years.
