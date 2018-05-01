FOOD & DRINK

United Airlines adds 'trendy' Texas-inspired breakfast tacos to new in-flight menu

United offering chorizo tacos to passengers (KTRK)

It appears United Airlines is taking a cue from the Lone Star State for its new in-flight menu. Starting May 1, the Chicago-based airline will make Texas-inspired breakfast tacos available to passengers via its Choice Menu.

"Inspired by the exciting street food and food truck trends across the country," United is offering two egg and chicken chorizo tacos for $8.99. "We're still thinking Austin might have a leg-up on United, but TBD," said Conde Nast Traveler of the news.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

