Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10

HOUSTON --The Austin area dominates the state's craft-brewing industry, with Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston serving as "secondary hubs," a new report shows.
But two Houston-area craft breweries are among the top producers in the state. Saint Arnold Brewing Co. ranks No. 2, with 56,763 barrels produced in 2016, and Conroe-based Southern Star Brewing Co. is No. 8, with 12,800 barrels produced during the same year.
In 2016, craft breweries in central Texas rolled out 187,000 barrels (about 26.3 million bottles) of beer, according to the report published by CBRE, a provider of commercial real estate services. That was the most craft-beer production of any region in Texas.
