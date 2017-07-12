Sure, you can score a basic egg-and-cheese sandwich at the deli counter. Or you can splurge a little and dive into an unbelievably rich and gooey piece of gourmet heaven guaranteed to make your morning. Don't hit snooze and sleep through the six deliciously amped-up egg-and-cheese sandwiches below. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.At the much-lauded The Pass and Provisions in Montrose, the kitchen puts a playful spin on the traditional English dish, Toad in the Hole. Available during Saturday brunch, a fried farm egg is placed in the cut-out hole of a juicy burger patty, all presented on a house-made brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. Twice as nice: The cut-out beef circle doesn't go to waste. It arrives on the same plate, inside a traditional burger. ($20)807 Taft St.; 713-628-9020The knockout breakfast food at the low-key Snooze an A.M. Eatery is the stuff dreams are made of, especially the aptly named Havana Daydreaming. The open-faced sandwich is served on a ciabatta roll with pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, and homemade pickles. But that's not all. Snooze puts a sunny side egg on it, plus Dijon mustard and hollandaise sauce for a delicious bite you won't soon forget. ($11.50)Multiple locations