True Texas BBQ makes its debut in Kingwood H-E-B

Photo: Hayes H./Yelp

Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to the Kingwood area, called True Texas BBQ, is located at 4517 Kingwood Drive inside the H-E-B grocery store.

As far as the menu goes, you'll see dishes like the meat plates (served with one, two or three meats, plus two sides), the chopped brisket baked potato and the pulled pork sandwich. Sides include coleslaw, potato salad, creamed corn and more. It also serves draft and bottle beers. Complete your meal with a banana pudding or peach cobbler. (See the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new eatery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Hayes H., who reviewed the new spot on July 16, wrote, "H-E-B does it again: these barbecue restaurants are Texas hidden gems. The finest meats smoked to perfection. Only H-E-B could create such a consistent product that is on the same level as the great barbecue we are used to here in the Lone Star state. These guys are legit!"

Yelper Sam E. added, "Food quantity was good. Overall taste was pretty good. Not bad, H-E-B, for doing a good job on a barbecue place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: True Texas BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
