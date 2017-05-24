Total Wine's prices beat the competition to a grapey pulp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You might be looking to stock up on spirits before the holiday weekend, but do you know where to get the best price on wine? One liquor company is making an aggressive push to have the best prices.
New to Houston, Total Wine and More opened their first store in Willowbrook last October. They've since popped up in Baybrook, the Galleria, Memorial, West University and Cinco Ranch.
"I decided to come to Total Wine because I heard about the prices today," said new customer Johnathan Fenley.
Total Wine touts having the best prices in town. They say they do it by "buying at the best cost and passing on the lowest price" to consumers like DeAnna Daniels, who agrees.
"Total Wine has an abundance of selection, as well as the price point, and then they have really cool coupons. Today, we got two free wine glasses on top of our wine selection," said Daniels.
To find out just how competitive their pricing is, we chose several wines and compared their prices right now at Spec's, HEB and Total Wine:
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
- Spec's: $18.49 (cash price)
- HEB: $17.99
- Total Wine: $14.97 (two bottle limit)
Rodney Strong Cabernet
- Spec's: $12.97 (cash price)
- HEB: $12.47
- Total Wine: $9.97
Mark West Pinot Noir
- Spec's: $7.27 (cash price)
- HEB: $7.99
- Total Wine: $5.97
Total Wine & More is set to take over two Goody Goody liquor stores. Copperfield should reopen late this week as Total Wine and a Humble location is expected by mid-June.
The store said its low prices aren't just an opening gimmick to get people in the door -- but the specific prices listed in this post are only valid until June 17.
