It's that time of the year when Houstonians can embrace the thing we all love at a cheaper price: food.That's right, foodies unite for Houston Restaurant Weeks!Located near Houston's Fourth Ward, you'll find Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen on Waugh Drive. The restaurant prides itself on providing an experience so good, you'll want to come back again.Tony Mandola's Houston Restaurant Weeks menus boast a wide variety of food, including: smoked salmon, doughnut breakfast sliders, oysters (might we add, these were amazing!), jambalaya and Ahi tuna. The aforementioned is only a small sample of the items you can select from either the brunch, lunch or dinner menus.Each menu consists of an appetizer, main course and dessert.Executive Chef Juan Arellano said Tony Mandola's is for everyone -- including those who come wearing shorts and sandals, rather than formal wear."That's our culture," he added.But, what's the must-have ingredient for Tony Mandola's?"It's just a lot of love into it. If you really love, that is energy transposed in your food and the guests recognize it," Arellano said.From the ambiance and decor, to food that will have you licking your fingers, Tony Mandola's is a worthy stop on your journey through Houston Restaurant Weeks.Arellano added that the "touch of love" the staff gives is what separates Tony Mandola's from the others."A little extra step, or that extra love that you give, is what really counts. And that's what separates, you know, some restaurateurs from others," he added.The restaurant will donate $3 from each brunch and lunch sold and $5 from each dinner to the Houston Food Bank.Houston Restaurant Weeks is held from August 1 through September 4, 2017.