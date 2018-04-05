FOOD & DRINK

This New Mexican Bakery Has 150+ Kinds of Bread

Photo: Tres Amigos/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new full-service bakery specializing in Mexican treats has arrived in the neighborhood. Located at 10064 Long Point Road (between Witte and Gessner roads) in Spring Branch, the fresh arrival is called Tres Amigos.

Long rows of glass display cases--brimming with churros, cookies, pies and pastries--line the walls. The traditional panaderia (bakery in Spanish) serves more than 150 varieties of bread, including conchas (sweet bread) and bolillos (crusty rolls) filled with cream cheese and jalapenos.

Offering customized cakes for everyday events or special occasions like weddings and quinceaneras, the bakery promises a quick turnaround time on its Facebook page.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has made a promising start.

Christine D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 30th, said, "I went there and got the tres leches cake, a few bolillos and kolaches. All were really great! The staff was friendly and helpful. This bakery has only been open for a month, but seems like they've been open for years. Good pastries, good service--I will be back!"

Tres Amigos is now open at 10064 Long Point Rd., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Cancel your flight to Paris: ‘Bouchee Patisserie’ has landed In Uptown
All-day wine bar coming to the Heights
Whole Foods Market uncorks massive rosé sale in Houston stores
Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - King Ranch Casserole
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Shots fired at police during chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Show More
Driver gets 32 years in prison for killing prom-goer
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with assault in melee
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
More News