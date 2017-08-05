This year's highly anticipated Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway, with more than 250 restaurants participating in this year's run.The five-week event is a fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank and its partners in Montgomery and Galveston counties until September 4.One of those restaurants is The District, located in the heart of Houston's downtown at 610 Main Street.The District's chefs have prepared a three course menu including appetizers, a main course and dessert for $35 per person.This three course menu offers an option of sesame crusted tuna, arugula & beet salad, octopus and calamari, or mac & cheese for the appetizer.For the main course, you can choose from an 8-ounce Berkshire marbleized pork chop, pan-seared chicken breast, 8-ounce sesame soy glazed salmon, or 8-ounce center cut filet mignon.Three dessert options include creme brulée, seasonal bread pudding, or Mississippi mud cake. ProTip: You'll definitely want to eat the delectable mud cake quickly in this Houston summer heat before the ice cream on top melts.The donated proceeds for each meal will generate 15 meals at the Houston Food Bank.All those meals add up. Last year's event raised just over $2 million to feed hungry people in the Houston area, and the event has raised over $9.6 million since 2003.The District general manager Shawn Lerner says that especially around downtown, he has seen the face of Houston homelessness, which has inspired the restaurant to participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks for the past few years.Houston Restaurant Weeks gives Houstonians the chance to do good and eat well.The ambiance and food make The District a top choice during Houston Restaurant Weeks. They have a large patio, but if don't want to brave the Houston heat, the floor to ceiling windows allow you to experience downtown Houston's ambiance within the safety of air conditioning.Their expansive wine selection is on display, but soon there will be am entire wine bar after their expansion in the coming months.The District is part of a large family of restaurants in the Houston area. This family includes Cellar 7, Table 7 Bistro, District 7 Pizzeria, and District 7 Grill.