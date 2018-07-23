The 4 best Chinese eateries in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. House of Bowls
Photo: Tam N./Yelp
Topping the list is House of Bowls. Located at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F, in Chinatown, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 639 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll see dishes such as black pepper beef tenderloin spaghetti, roasted duck thigh on rice, barbecue pork fried rice, beef brisket noodle soup and the spare rib with vegetables chow fun and flat rice noodles. (See the full menu here.)
Laura M., who reviewed it on June 24, said, "I had beef with vegetables and flat noodles. The beef was perfectly cooked and not chewy, it melted in my mouth. The bok choy was just the right amount of crisp and the noodles were fantastic. The portion was huge and could've easily been shared, only $8.95."
2. Mala Sichuan Bistro
Photo: Mala Sichuan Bistro/Yelp
Next up is Chinatown's Mala Sichuan Bistro, situated at 9348 Bellaire Blvd. With four stars out of 633 reviews on Yelp, the Sichuan spot has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, look for dishes like the Garlic Bacon (chilled pork belly and cucumber slices rolled, then covered with grinded garlic, sweet and spicy soy sauce and red chile oil, garnished with green onion); a creamy soup with minced beef, diced tofu, cilantro and egg whites; and mapo tofu (tofu cubes braised with ground beef and leeks in a fermented bean sauce paste and fermented black beans, sprinkled with Sichuan peppercorns). (See the menu here.)
Nhu H. wrote, "Good food, even greater service. And that's saying a lot for an Asian establishment. I highly recommend the cold noodles, they're so good! The water-boiled fish and mapo tofu dishes are also really good and literally melt in your mouth."
3. Mein
Photo: Tara M./Yelp
Another Chinatown spot is Mein, which has earned four stars out of 488 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cantonese restaurant at 9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A-13.
Menu items include the baby squid with pickled mustard greens in a garlic black bean sauce, sweet and sour pork with pineapple, and garlic chicken with basil, shallots, bell pepper and black bean sauce. (See its full menu here.)
Ara A, who reviewed it on July 13, wrote, "This spot has become my go-to spot for my Chinese food cravings. Although it's nestled in Chinatown, the service is pretty attentive. The ambiance is busy and fun, always busy (because it's so good!) and the decor is unique with some gorgeous murals painted on the walls."
4. Star Snow Ice & Teriyaki
Photo: Wayne N./Yelp
And then there's Star Snow Ice & Teriyaki, another Chinatown favorite with four stars out of 453 reviews. Stop by 9889 Bellaire Blvd. to hit up the Chinese and Taiwanese spot, which offers noodle soups, milk teas, shaved snow and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
The menu includes dishes like teriyaki beef, beef noodle soup, grilled pork chop with rice, fried tofu, shredded pork ear, curry beef and more. It also serves shaved ice with fresh fruit toppings.
Jasmine L. said, "Star Snow Ice is a great spot for a quick meal. There's a lot of variety from beef noodle soup to fried chicken nuggets. The drinks are usually made with fresh fruit, and the shaved ice is great for a summer treat."
