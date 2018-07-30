FOOD & DRINK

Texadelphia brings cheesesteaks to Montrose

Photo: Howard T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A regional chain of cheesesteak eateries has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Texadelphia, the fresh arrival is located at 3407 Montrose Blvd.

With alternate outposts peppered around Texas, the new Houston location features menu items like queso waffle fries, homemade guacamole, fried pickles and Philly cheese fries. The kitchen offers a hefty selection of burgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, plus an option to customize your own from options like beef, thinly sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Texadelphia has already made a good impression.

"Great to see this open up in my neighborhood," Yelper Greg T. said. "The food was fantastic and the service was good. As with any new restaurant opening there were some hiccups, but overall I had a great experience, and I hope this place stays around for a long time."

Yelper Lilia H. added, "Their service is incredible and the food is good and affordable. I hope they keep their standards high and don't get lazy. I'll be eating there a lot."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Texadelphia is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News