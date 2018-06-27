Tea time: Houston's 3 newest spots to grab a cup of bubble tea

Muse Tea
1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109, West Oaks
Photo: Muse Tea/Yelp
Stop by Muse Tea for flavors like house milk, jasmine, sea salt jasmine and matcha latte. You can add boba, lychee jelly or mango jelly to any tea.
In the mood for coffee? There's Vietnamese iced, mint mojito and sea salt iced. As for smoothies, options include matcha coco, strawberry mango and ichigo lychee. (See its full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Muse Tea, which currently holds five stars out of 27 reviews on the site.
Jessica C., who reviewed it on June 24, said, "Really friendly service and beautiful drinks. We got the galaxy lemon tea and the pink matcha. Both were delicious! The lemon tea had some zest to it but wasn't too sweet. The pink matcha balanced well with matcha tea and a creamy strawberry flavor."
Yelper David N. wrote, "Their drinks are very flavorful. I had the sea salt jasmine tea and it was refreshing. The drink is not overly sweet, so you can definitely taste the floral flavor of actual jasmine in the tea, which I like a lot. "
Muse Tea is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
JTea
12000 Bellaire Blvd., Alief
Photo: Lu N./Yelp
New Vietnamese bubble tea spot JTea has a menu that includes drinks like milk green tea with milk jello, fresh milk with black sugar boba, peach tea, triple berry smoothie and matcha boba milk tea.
Snacks include lemon pepper shrimp, fish tofu and spicy squid. Also available are Vietnamese street foods like banh trang tron (rice paper salad with calamansi juice, cilantro and hard-boiled eggs) and spring rolls.
JTea's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 26 reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a promising start.
Christy N., who reviewed it on May 28, wrote, "New cute boba place! The aesthetics are on point! The space is kinda small, but it's nice. I got the super topping drink with milk tea and no sea salt. The milk tea was average, but the jelly was really good."
Tt N. said, "Found my new bubble tea spot! Love the service and the tea. I got the matcha green tea with jelly topping. The interior is unlike other tea spots. Very modern and clean environment and organized."
JTea is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
I Heart Boba
11747 W. Bellfort Ave., Suite 16, Stafford
Photo: Truc T./Yelp
I Heart Boba, which has several other outposts, has opened its newest location in Stafford, serving up bubble teas, juice, smoothies and sandwiches.
Look for cream teas in flavors like almond, hazelnut, mint, honeydew and mango. Iced tea options include blueberry, lemon, peach, passion fruit, peppermint and pineapple. You can grab a sandwich while you're there, such as the tuna, ham, charbroiled barbecue pork or the meatball. The menu also includes slushies, smoothies, coffees and fresh juices.
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Samyka L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, said, "I went three times last week for the same mango pineapple smoothie! They're really good!"
And Linda T. said, "I ordered a meatball sandwich, charbroiled barbecue chicken sandwich, honey lemon tea with aloe vera and strawberry mango smoothie with boba. The meatball sandwich was really delicious! ... The drinks were good too!"
Head on over to check it out: I Heart Boba is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.