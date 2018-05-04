Tea for 2, times 3: new places to savor tea in Houston

Tea Bar and Organics
8401 Westheimer Rd., Suite 165, Mid West
PHOTO: dave p./YELP
Tea Bar and Organics is a tea room that's serving bubble tea, coffee and more.
Using 100% USDA certified organic ingredients, this spot hosts a large selection of organic teas, as well as comforting Chinese fare like curry dishes, rice plates and noodle bowls, reports Eater Houston.
Tea varieties include Thai green, winter melon and taro milk. There is also a create-your-own option with your choice of base, flavor and topping.
Yelp users are excited about Tea Bar and Organics, which currently holds five stars out off four reviews.
YelperJohn D., who reviewed Tea Bar and Organics on April 30, wrote: "If you're looking for a tea house that serves up actual tea and not that powdered, watered-down, sugared-up stuff, this is your spot. (Although if you want it sweet, they can do that for you)."
"Perfect place for out-of-office and out-of-home work!"said Yelper Michael O. They've focused their attention towards a bright, inviting atmosphere, complete with a perfectly curated drink and food selection."
Tea Bar and Organics is open daily from 11 a.m.-midnight.
The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea
6001 Washington Ave., Suite 100, Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park
Photo: jeff r./Yelp
The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea brings coffee, tea and dessert to Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park.
This spot uses local roasters who practice direct trade for their drip, brew and espresso-based drinks, while the tea is sourced from buyers who travel the world to meet farmers and select quality loose leaf tea, ensuring each cup is fresh and full of flavor.
So far, The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews.
"Been here twice so far, had a French press coffee, a cold brew and also tried one of the green teas," said Jeff R., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 22. "Nice clean new shop, friendly staff. Would recommend!"
"Great layout and patio. Tasty cappuccino. Friendly folks! The owner was there, and you can tell he cares about coffee and the culture," added Yelper Rob S.
In addition, H M. said: "The Yellow Cup has a great selection of loose leaf tea and coffee. I ordered the Green Tea 52 and really enjoyed the different flavor notes in the tea. The cold brew coffee is also great."
The Yellow Cup Coffee & Tea is open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Tea + Victory
2030 E. T C Jester Blvd., Greater Heights
Photo: Rob s./Yelp
Tea + Victory is a board game cafe where patrons can enjoy food, coffee and tea while playing games from its 500-title library.
Diners can expect everything from snacks like deviled eggs with smoked salmon, fried mozzarella curds with green goddess sauce, to a heartier meal like their selection of English pasties filled with steak and potato, meatball and mozzarella, butternut squash and parmesan.
Tea + Victory also offers tiered plates of tea sandwiches to go with a pot of tea. (You can check out its full menu here.)
To date, Tea + Victory's has earned a 4.5 star-rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Hayley H., who reviewed Tea + Victory on April 16, wrote, "this place is really great. Whether you're into in-depth and large scale board games, Cards Against Humanity, or simple Connect 4 - this place has got it all. Clean, hip design, plenty of space and plenty of games."
"When you walk in on the right, there are booths that are ideal if you want to study," Jennifer T. wrote. "They have a good amount of tables and outlets on the walls. It's mainly a place for social gathering to play games so it can get loud."
Tea + Victory is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)