Take a southern cuisine tour of Brennan's of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jazz up your Saturday date night with a tour of southern cuisine at Brennan's of Houston for Houston Restaurant Weeks.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is a foodie's dream, with some of the best and hottest spots around town offering a discounted menu to support the Houston Food Bank.
Diners can experience award-winning food at Brennan's of Houston, a popular Houston restaurant with a history that dates back until 1967.
It brings New Orleans to the Bayou City with Creole and southern flavors in each dish.
The Houston Restaurant Weeks menu includes several courses from brunch, lunch and dinner.
Here are some of the highlights from the menu that ABC13 got a chance to try out:
- The shrimp & grits (brunch and dinner) is goat cheese stone ground grits, marinated sweet peppers, parsnip chips and toasted garlic with sundried tomatoes.
- The snapping turtle soup (lunch and dinner) is a cup of Brennan's of Houston's tradition splashed with sherry.
- The 7 ounce manchac fried fish (lunch) is thinly sliced with caramelized onion hush puppies, banana pepper slaw and pickled okra tartar.
- The 8 ounce pecan wood grilled filet mignon comes with caramelized shallots and heirloom carrots with homemade barrel-aged worcestershire.
The restaurant will donate $7 to the Houston Food Bank from each dinner sold. The food bank will provide 21 meals from this donation.
It's located on 3300 Smith Street. Click here for more information about Brennan's of Houston.
