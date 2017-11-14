FOOD & DRINK

'Taco Cleanse' could make you healthier (and happier)

You can eat tacos all day, every day and get healthier, according to the authors of 'The Taco Cleanse.' (Shutterstock)

If you're hoping to improve your health, you might want to reach for a taco.

"The Taco Cleanse" is a novel diet being pushed by four so-called taco scientists who say their plan can lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Get the inside scoop on finding the best tacos in Houston, and get a bargain to boot! Patricia Lopez shares her favorite taco stop, Wednesday morning on ABC13 Eyewitness News.

The authors of the book by the same name says you can get a lot of nutrition by prescribing tacos in place of the standard American diet.



But if you think you can just inhale steak, chicken or tacos al pastor with reckless abandon, think again.

Their book features 75 vegan recipes, and even says you can wash those tacos down with margaritas.

The creators of the diet say their plan will help you get more fiber and nutrients, and can help you lead a better life.

