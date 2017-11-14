'Taco Cleanse' could make you healthier (and happier)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2041887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the mood for some tacos? Check out these five taco joins around town!

If you're hoping to improve your health, you might want to reach for a taco.is a novel diet being pushed by four so-called taco scientists who say their plan can lower cholesterol and blood pressure.The authors of the book by the same name says you can get a lot of nutrition by prescribing tacos in place of the standard American diet.But if you think you can just inhale steak, chicken or tacos al pastor with reckless abandon, think again.Their book features 75 vegan recipes, and even says you can wash those tacos down with margaritas.The creators of the diet say their plan will help you get more fiber and nutrients, and can help you lead a better life.