Taco Cabana offering discounted tacos for people with tattoos

Tattoos and tacos just became the new winning combination after Taco Cabana announced a discount for people with ink.The San Antonio based chain will celebrate National Tattoo Day on July 17 with 20 percent off orders for those with tattoos.The offer will be valid from 3 p.m. until midnight. Alcohol purchases will not be valid with the offer, but otherwise, all you have to do is mention your tattoo while ordering.