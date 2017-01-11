FOOD & DRINK

New Naked Chicken Chalupa bares it all at Taco Bell

If you're one of the many Houstonians who has already abandoned their New Year's resolution to eat healther, Taco Bell is introducing a new product just for you: the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

The culinary creation eschews a typical corn shell for one crafted entirely of four ounces of fried chicken (yes, you read that right). Beneath its poultry packaging, the chalupa is seasoned with "bold Mexican spices" and packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch sauce.

Taco Bell is adding the dish, which received rave reviews in two test markets, to its menu nationwide on Jan. 26th.

The chalupa will sell a la carte for $2.99 and can also be purchased as part of a $5 Box combo meal.
