Taco Bell serving new breakfast taco made of fried egg shell

Taco Bell rolling out new 'Naked Egg Taco' (KTRK)

IRVINE, California --
First, Taco Bell gave folks the Naked Chicken Taco. Now, the taco shell innovators are presenting something that the only the fast food chain can hatch.

The company revealed the "Naked Egg Taco" this week, which they're calling a breakfast "game-changer."

As you can already tell, the new menu item is a shell made entirely of a fried egg stuffed with crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheese.

The taco will be available nationwide beginning August 31.

Taco Bell has already delivered shells made of Doritos flavoring and fried chicken.

The restaurant is also offering a preview tasting of the Naked Egg Taco to eager customers leading up to the nationwide debut. It is hosting fans across the country beginning August 17 with brunch-esque "Bell & Breakfast" events.
Events will kick-off in New York on Thursday and will continue with experiences at Taco Bell restaurants in Laguna Beach, CA (August 25); Austin, TX (August 26); and Chicago (August 27).

Reservations are now available exclusively through OpenTable and additional seatings will be released leading up to the menu items debut.

