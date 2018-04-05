Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair: A playground for foodies

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --The Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair is expected to have the largest attendance in its 15-year history.
Acclaimed chefs will be there from the Houston area, and beyond, including Kentucky, Maine, and even Los Cabos and Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The festivities begin Thursday night with the Bar Fight! Street Food Bites and Bartender's Challenge.
The Grand Tasting is on Friday night, with more events scheduled throughout the weekend.
You can get your tickets on the Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair website.
SEE ALSO: Bacon restaurant opens in Sugar Land