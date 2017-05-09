FOOD & DRINK

Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year after viral tweet

(Shutterstock)

What does it take to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year? Just the most retweeted tweet in history.

Last month, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at the Wendy's account, asking how many retweets he would need to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied saying 18 million, prompting Wilkerson to reach out to the Twitterverse to make his fast food dreams come true.


The Reno, Nevada teen's viral plea still hasn't reached 18 million retweets. But it did make a notable Twitter milestone when it surpassed the retweet count for Ellen Degeneres' famed Oscars selfie and became the most retweeted tweet in history.


On May 9, Wendy's granted Wilkerson's nuggets wish, saying they would also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in his name.



"It'd be pretty cool to put on my college applications that I'm the No. 1 retweeted tweet of all time," Wilkerson told The New York Times.
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantu.s. & worldtwittersocial media
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
Cooking With ABC13
Say 'yes' to Blue Bell's newest wedding-themed flavor
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Richard Simmons sues over National Enquirer stories
Firefighters rescue trapped driver in 4-car crash on Airline
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
Show More
7 things you should know about Houston BCycle
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
Last day to get $20 tickets to red hot summer concerts
Cancelled flights lead to airport brawl
'Locked and loaded': Woman's warning to home intruder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos