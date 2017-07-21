Stop counting calories! It's National Junk Food Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Put a pause on your healthy diet and celebrate National Junk Food Day.
As a disclaimer, we are not promoting an unhealthy diet, but every year on July 21 is a time where people can pop open their favorite bag of chips or pack of Oreos without feeling much guilt.
We asked some of our Eyewitness News morning anchors about their favorite junk food.
Meteorologist Elita Loresca can't resist a box of McDonald's french fries.
Tom Koch loves jalapeno potato chips.
Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez grabs a Diet Coke with a bag of Cheetos.
Meteorologist Travis Herzog said though he hasn't had them in years, his junk food of choice are Little Debbie's Devil Cream Cakes.
Our resident foodie and traffic reporter Katherine Whaley likes her Oreos. Not the regular ones, but double-stuffed.
And Samica Knight goes for the Snickers Ice Cream bar.
Meanwhile, here's a list by Time of the top 10 iconic junk foods:
- Twinkies
- Cheese Peefs
- Moon Pie
- Doughnuts
- McDonald's French Fries
- Chipwich
- Pork Rinds
- Snickers
- Pepperoni Pizza
- Doritos
