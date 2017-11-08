HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Steph Curry's wife brings destination restaurant to CityCentre

Superstar chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry are teaming up for new Houston restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Despite its popularity, CityCentre lacks a true destination restaurant. Establishments like Capital Grille, Bellagreen, and Yard House draw crowds, but they aren't the sort of culinarily-ambitious establishments that would lure diners from all parts of the Houston area.

That will change next spring with the arrival of International Smoke. Established by superstar chef Michael Mina - the San Francisco-based James Beard Award winner whose MINA Group operates 32 restaurants in the Bay Area, Las Vegas, Chicago, and more - and Ayesha Curry, the best-selling cookbook author who is the new face of Cover Girl and the social media savvy wife of NBA star Stephen Curry.

Originally developed at the MINA Test Kitchen, International Smoke takes a global perspective on barbecue and live fire cooking. It will be the third location of International Smoke (the San Francisco location opens next week) and the MINA Group's first restaurant in Houston.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
