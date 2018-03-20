FOOD & DRINK

Steakhouse will give you a 200-ounce steak for free if you finish the challenge

Steakhouse offering 200-ounce steak challenge (KTRK)

PAIGNTON, England (KTRK) --
A restaurant is serving up a massive 200-ounce steak for $250.

Cattlemans Steakhouse in Paignton, England has added the colossal steak served with garlic bread, fries, onion rings, mushrooms, tomatoes and coleslaw to their menu.

Groups of four have to finish the meal in less than an hour to eat for free. If it takes your group more than an hour to clean the plate, the restaurant will give you 20 percent off the final bill.

Finishing the meal will also earn your group a spot on the restaurant's wall of fame.

So far, 10 groups have attempted the challenge, but only two have succeeded.

The steakhouse also offers a 100-ounce challenge for a single person, which has only been completed once.

RELATED: CRAWFISH CHALLENGE: Can you survive Casian Crawfish's super spicy dare?

If you love crawfish and spicy hot food, this challenge will put you to the test!

