FOOD & DRINK

'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location

EMBED </>More Videos

'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
So fresh, it's still piping hot.

That's the promise of 85C Bakery Cafe, which recently opened its first outpost in Houston. This store is their 1,000th location globally.

The popular bakery chain, nicknamed the "Starbucks of Taiwan," will officially celebrate the grand opening of the 9750 Bellaire Blvd. location Friday.

The store's hot and fresh approach has garnered a cult-like following among Asian palates.

The café consistently offers a wide array of breads, cakes and teas, all under the expert hands of master chefs.

As their name suggests, they serve their coffee at 85 degrees Celsius.

Patrons grab a set of tongs and begin walking from one Asian-European inspired pastry to the next. Their choices are placed neatly on a tray and are boxed as they make their way to the register. The bakery also has an extensive offering of pre-made and made-to-order layer and roll cakes for any special occasion.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodrestaurantstarbuckscoffeeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Black Bean Salsa from David Nuno
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
H-Town celebrates National Fried Chicken Day
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Teen's vision improves after lightning strike at McD's
Fire erupts in Fort Bend Co. mobile home, killing 2
Show More
Soccer league orders no yelling by parents
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
First Lady holed up in German hotel by massive protest
More News
Top Video
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
4-alarm structure fire in Uptown Oakland
More Video